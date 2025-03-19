Tommy Dreamer Names Christian Cage, MJF & Don Callis As Three Of AEW’s Over Heels

Tommy Dreamer recently highlighted three of AEW’s heels that he says have “nuclear heat.” Dreamer spoke on Busted Open After Dark about AEW’s heel roster and talked about which of the company’s bad guys are most over with the crowd.

“If you look at great heels, AEW has Christian Cage — nuclear heat,” Dreamer said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “MJF — a lot of heat, and at times nuclear heat. Don Callis — thermo-nuclear heat, just because most people know that it’s all real with Donald.”

Cage is currently dealing with a bit of dissension in the Patriarchy after Nick Wayne stood up to him on last week’s Dynamite, while MJF lost to Hangman Page at AEW Revolution before getting an offer from MJF on last week’s show. Callis remains in charge of his Don Callis Family stable.