Tommy Dreamer Says Christian Cage Is ‘The Most Hated Man in AEW’

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer spoke about the work of Christian Cage in AEW, noting that he is probably the company’s top heel. He noted that Jon Moxley is slowly getting there after attacking Bryan Danielson at All Out.

He called Cage the “most hated man in AEW”. He gave credit to Don Callis for his work as well, but noted that “even the guys he manages don’t get heat.”