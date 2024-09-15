wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer Says Christian Cage Is ‘The Most Hated Man in AEW’
September 14, 2024 | Posted by
During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer spoke about the work of Christian Cage in AEW, noting that he is probably the company’s top heel. He noted that Jon Moxley is slowly getting there after attacking Bryan Danielson at All Out.
He called Cage the “most hated man in AEW”. He gave credit to Don Callis for his work as well, but noted that “even the guys he manages don’t get heat.”
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Whether Solo Sikoa Could Win WWE Title On Smackdown
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam
- Eric Bischoff Says Ric Flair Is More Over Now Than He’s Ever Been
- Backstage Notes on The Bloodline & Alex Hammerstone’s Surprise Appearances on WWE NXT