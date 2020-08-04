Tommy Dreamer Claims He Fought Shane McMahon ‘Many Times in a Warehouse’ Following Raw Underground

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Matt Riddle and former Superstar Matt Hardy were sharing their comments on the Raw Underground during last night’s broadcast. Later on, former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on the Underground via Twitter.

Dreamer wrote, “I have fought @shanemcmahon many times in a warehouse, for real. First rule was (to) never talk about Fight Club. So WHY is this trending? You (WWE) literally broke the only rule. #WWERaw #RawUnderground” You can view his tweet on the subject below.