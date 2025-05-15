Tommy Dreamer Says CM Punk’s Current WWE Run Is A ‘Bonus’, Thinks Sami Zayn Will Turn On Him

In the latest episode of Busted Open After Dark (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer talked about why CM Punk doesn’t need to be a World champion in his current WWE run and said everything happening now is a bonus for his career.

He said: “Everything from here on in with CM Punk, it’s all bonus. It really and truly is and he’ll deliver all the time. But, now CM Punk, who still has his rivalry with Seth Rollins, Seth Rollins needs that world title. There’s this weird alliance happening and I don’t trust it.”

He also noted that he believes Sami Zayn will eventually turn on Punk and join Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman.

He added: “I just have it in my gut and another thing that I keep seeing is Sami’s always giving looks and Sami has, if you go back and you watch, Sami has a chair and each week, he’s behind the group. And it just reminds me of that whole turning of the Shield. It would be [a] shocker, it would be this. But, it’s also [that] Seth and Sami have this whole relationship.“