Tommy Dreamer Offers Concepts For Cody Rhodes As Potential World Heavyweight Champion

Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer shared his personal ideas for utilizing Cody Rhodes in the upcoming May 27th Night of Champions where the first winner of the recently-reinstated WWE World Heavyweight Champion title will be decided (per Wrestling Inc). Dreamer thinks that setting Rhodes up to claim the belt would round out the wrestler’s quest to “finish the story” and also set Rhodes up to carry the title forward for future storylines. Dreamer also laid out the roadmap that could result if someone like Seth Rollins came away with the championship and the consequences that could arise. You can find some highlights from Dreamer and listen to the full episode below.

On how the Reigns/Rhodes dynamic could play at Night of Champions: “It’s interesting because if Roman wants to enter that tournament for that title, get it, lose to Cody, then it does help Cody. And guess who’s still your champion on the other side? Roman. It doesn’t affect his title reign.”

On the outcome if Seth Rollins is decided to be the victor: “If Seth wins this, Cody has to turn heel, which I don’t want. I don’t recommend because Cody is still a very popular babyface, but so is Seth Rollins. If Cody does win the world title, cool. Then what if he challenges my title versus your title at WrestleMania 40?”