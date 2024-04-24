Tommy Dreamer Compares Jon Moxley to ECW Legend The Sandman

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer praised Jon Moxley, comparing him to fellow ECW legend The Sandman. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Jon Moxley being like The Sandman: “A newer version of The Sandman. Where he’s the guy from the bar that will punch you in the face, bite your nose off, after he does it, sits and has a drink at the bar.”

On Moxley’s accomplishments: “I believe he’s just become the first person ever to hold WWE, AEW, and IWGP Championships, which is a tremendous feat.”

On Bryan Danielson not needing to be a part of the Blackpool Combat Club: “Bryan Danielson is such a strong singles figure. It always kind of like … Why does he need to hang out with these people? Because they like to wrestle? You could still be friends with people, but you don’t need to have a group with these people.”