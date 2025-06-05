– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer shares his thoughts on the Jey Uso and Gunther segment on this week’s Monday Night Raw. According to Dreamer, he doesn’t ever expect Gunther to become World Heavyweight Champion again. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“We have Jey Uso sitting there with his title [on Raw]. Then here comes GUNTHER with a nice sit down, trying to always intimidate him. Of course, Jey gets his kind of final words [in]. I honestly said there’s no way that GUNTHER’s winning this title back. I was convinced it’s one of those [times] it just ain’t happening for GUNTHER. Unless he moves on to another brand, he ain’t getting his title back.”

Gunther is scheduled to challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title on next week’s WWE Raw on Monday, June 9. Next week’s show is being held at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. It will stream live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST.