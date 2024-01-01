Tommy Dreamer Praises Cora Jade

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio (h/t WrestlingInc), Tommy Dreamer praised NXT star Cora Jade, highlighting her in-ring ability and physicality and her recent match with Karmen Petrovic on NXT last week. Highlights from his comments are below.

“Cora Jade is on fire. Her physicality, her in-ring has really, really gotten even better. I look for a bigger and better 2024 for her. I’m very impressed with her. Really enjoyed this match. She’s getting physical in that ring, more like this look, it’s a different side of her. Really, really enjoyed it.”

Jade returned to the NXT brand at NXT Deadline after a four month departure. She defeated Petrovic in her first match back last week on NXT.