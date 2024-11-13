Tommy Dreamer Credits MVP for How He Carries Himself on TV

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer credited The Hurt Syndicate’s MVP for the way he carries himself on AEW TV. Dreamer said on MVP (via WrestlingInc.com), “MVP has a cool cadence the way he talks…you have the feel what he’s saying is important. He carries himself well.”

The Hurt Syndicate, Bobby Lashley, and MVP are set to appear later tonight on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show is being held at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.