Tommy Dreamer Criticizes Latest ‘Paid Ad’ From AEW That Trashes Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling’s Tommy Dreamer isn’t a fan of the latest paid ad from AEW that aired during this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. He shared his thoughts on the ad earlier this week on Twitter.

Dreamer wrote, “Promo lesson 101 build the person you are talking about UP if you win or lose you have beaten or lost to someone special. When more than half your staff worked @IMPACTWRESTLING don’t shit on the place that helped them because ur basically shitting on yourself #fact #IMPACTonAXSTV” You can view his tweet and the original ad below.

The AEW paid ads usually feature company president Tony Khan and broadcaster Tony Schiavone taking shots at Impact Wrestling. This week’s ad featured Khan, Schiavone and other AEW talents. During the ad, Khan took multiple shots at Impact. The other wrestlers also mocked Impact.