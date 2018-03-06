wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommy Dreamer Critiques Ronda Rousey’s RAW Performance, Roman Reigns Says He’s Always Here, Alexa Bliss Sings
– In a post on Twitter, Tommy Dreamer critiqued Ronda Rousey’s use of the Samoan Drop on RAW, telling her if she doesn’t change it up she could injure herself. He wrote:
Dear @RondaRousey Good job
Ask @TheRock @NiaJaxWWE @TaminaSnuka @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos for Samoan drop help. You are trapping your own arm, causing opponent to land on ur arm & shoulder
will mess you up#CONCERNEDCitizen#RAW
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 6, 2018
– Speaking of Twitter, Roman Reigns had more comments for Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. He wrote:
You'll always know where I stand. Because you know where I stand. Every week. #Raw
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 6, 2018
– Alexa Bliss posted a video on social media of herself singing along with Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman:”
Road trips & Country music got me like … 🎼🎧🚗 pic.twitter.com/jq1ycN5OaD
— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 6, 2018