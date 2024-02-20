– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW Superstar Tommy Dreamer spoke on Darby Allin’s promo on last week’s AEW Dynamite, where Allin referenced Cody Rhodes, and the fans started chanting Cody’s name when Allin was yelling at The Young Bucks. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on how Darby Allin had fans chanting for Cody Rhodes during his recent AEW Dynamite promo: “Sometimes it’s okay in the world of pro wrestling to change your real story but if you think about it, he could’ve changed it with one name: Tony. All’s he had to do was ‘Thank God I had a boss who believed in me.’ And the fans would’ve chanted Tony instead of Cody.”

On dealing with crowd chants in ECW: “I always knew I had the people to chant three letters: ECW. If I had to say something, I would direct it to Paul [Heyman], because Paul was my boss.”

On how Allin didn’t maximize his promo time: “I wouldn’t say he failed; I would say he didn’t maximize. Darby is an emotional person he — again — telling the truth, and there’s different ways to go about it. The fans love Darby.”