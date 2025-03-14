wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer Defends Penelope Ford Following Weak Chairshot on AEW Dynamite
Penelope Ford lost to Willow Nightingale on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite and attacked her with a chair after the match. The chair shot was criticized by some as being too weak. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer defended Ford for the chairshot, basically saying that sometimes accidents happen. He complimented both Ford and Nightingale and pointed out that sometimes weapon attacks go wrong.
He said: “Listen, I don’t know how many people have ever really swung a chair,” Dreamer said. “When you’re about to hit it, sometimes it gets a little wonky. What I’m trying to say is: don’t discredit somebody’s work because something happens. Yes, you want to lay in a chair shot, unless somebody is hurt. … It’s a safe shot to the back, but swing that son of a b***h.“
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Expresses Confusion Over Iyo Sky Beating Rhea Ripley on WWE Raw
- JBL Explains Why the John Cena Heel Turn Isn’t on the Same Level as Hulk Hogan’s
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Dick Murdoch Working Five-Minute Main Event To Make a Flight
- Bully Ray Thinks the John Cena Heel Turn Proves That WWE’s Audience Needs to Let Things Play Out