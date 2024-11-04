Tommy Dreamer Discusses AEW Creative Options For Hurt Syndicate

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics, including potential ideas for the Hurt Syndicate, which features Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP. Here are the highlights:

On BBC vs. Hurt Syndicate: “If you can imagine [BCC vs Hurt Syndicate], which they probably would be if the Hurt Syndicate become babyfaces. They are physical, dominant forces, to who can stop them?” said Dreamer.

On other factions, they can work with: “It’s interesting to see where you can go, and again, with all these groups — Christian has a group, you have a group of babyfaces against this horrible group of Jon Moxley and the guys, you have Okada with the Young Bucks and Jack Perry. Lot of heel factions, don’t know where it’s all going. When you have a business decision and a business group like this — and I call them that because it was the Hurt Business and now they’re going with the Hurt Syndicate — they have the titles of what they want to do: hurt.