– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed Blake Monroe joining WWE after leaving AEW. Dreamer noted that some wrestlers dream about joining WWE, much like how many athletes dream of playing for old sports franchises, such as the New York Yankees. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on why Blake Monroe wanted to join WWE: “I think there are those … established franchises that, like in any sport — ‘Oh, I want to be a Yankee.’ Why? Because they’re the oldest, they’ve been around, it’s the ‘Pride of the Yankees.’ They’ve always been glamorized as the ‘it’ team.”

On what it means to become a WWE Superstar: “They’re both on national television, but to become a global WWE superstar is what a lot of men and women aspire to be. It’s the allure of what WWE can do for you for the rest of your life.”

Blake Monroe is set to appear on tonight’s edition of NXT TV, where she will officially sign her NXT contract. Tonight’s NXT TV will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.