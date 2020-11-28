Tommy Dreamer Discusses How Impact Wrestling Shot Two Title Celebrations for Rich Swann

– During a recent edition of his House of Hardcore podcast (via Fightful), Tommy Dreamer addressed how Impact Wrestling shot a second version of Rich Swann’s title victory at Bound for Glory due to the upcoming exit for The Rascalz from the company. Below is an excerpt:

“We had to shoot two finishes for the Ace Austin thing after Tessa had left and we also had a moment where when Rich Swann won the title. He wins the title and The Rascalz were the first people there because of how much you guys have a relationship with Rich and we are also generally happy when someone is celebrated as the champion. Rich overcame so much. We wins the title, we go off the pay-per-view, but we still…because you never know when we’re going to show the clips, you guys held him up in the air because we’re proud. I literally see this and I’m like, ‘alright, we have to get another shot. You guys have to put him down, because you’re leaving, and Eddie [Edwards] and Willie [Mack], pick him up. You guys might not be here, so then we can’t use that shot.'”

As previously reported, Impact Wrestling reportedly filmed multiple endings to several storylines recently at the TV tapings due to the recent turnover for top stars in the company.