– During Busted Open Radio, TNA’s Tommy Dreamer discussed the recent announcement that Joe Hendry will defend his TNA World Title against Trick Williams at WWE NXT Battleground later this month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreammer on Joe Hendry defending the TNA World Title at NXT Battleground: “Yeah, a lot of moving parts to this. History is one. Ava making the match; Joe Hendry, a little bit surprised, with him and Trick have been having their issues.”

On how it’s a history-making match: “A lot of stuff going on. Hey, man, you could only do something first and making history and history will be made at Battleground with Joe Hendry putting up his world title against Trick Williams.”

This marks the first time the TNA World Title will be defended on a WWE premium live event. WWE NXT Battleground takes place on Sunday, May 25 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The premium live event will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.