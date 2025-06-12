– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer evaluated the segment on Monday Night Raw earlier this week, where R-Truth shaved off his braids and re-dubbed himself as “Ron Killings.” Also, he discussed the Blake Monroe vignette on WWE NXT, establishing the former Mariah May’s new ring name for NXT. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on switching back to Ron Killings: “I think when you’re dealing with newer talents, I feel it’s okay to make a name change … if your name has value and worth, what’s it going to be for it? The other case to be made, R-Truth, Ron Killings, why they made that switch, I don’t understand. I understand from his promo, but R-Truth, we fell in love with R-Truth, we demanded his return and now all of the sudden he’s Ron Killings. If that was part of his negotiation, what he can own, I get it.”

On Mariah May being renamed Blake Monroe: “I like the name change, I love the vignette, it reminded me a bit of Bewitched … a bit of Marilyn Monroe and the whole glamour coming back, I enjoyed all of it.” Dreamer said. “I don’t think fans will be in such an uproar.”