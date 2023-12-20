Tommy Dreamer Weighs In on Drew McIntyre’s WWE Raw Promo

Drew McIntyre delivered an emotional promo on last night’s WWE Raw building his feud with Seth Rollins, and Tommy Dreamer has shared his thoughts on it. McIntyre and Rollins will battle for the World Heavyweight Championship on the January 1st episode of Raw, and in his promo last night McIntyre talked about how he left his family for WWE and how he needed to win the title.

Dreamer spoke on this week’s Busted Open Radio about the promo, and you can see some highlights below (per Wretsling Inc):

On McIntyre’s promo ringing true to him: “I had missed so many family events, and now my family is gone. Was it worth it? And then your family always tells you exactly what Drew said. ‘No, we understand. You have to do what you have to do.’ But then when you think back, [it’s] like — crap. I missed so much stuff, and now I can never get that back.”

On the promo helping elevate McIntyre’s character: “I don’t know if [McIntyre] is going to win the title [at Day 1]. If he doesn’t, he should totally snap. … If he wins, it’s then interesting because he’s now on top and … his regret is what he did to win the title, because now he’s alone. … You got what you wanted and you realize it’s not enough.”