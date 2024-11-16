Tommy Dreamer Is Enjoying the Uncertainties In The Bloodline Storyline

The Bloodline are barreling toward WarGames at Survivor Series later this month, and Tommy Dreamer is loving the questions surrounding what’s to come. As it currently stands, Roman Reigns and The Usos are set to be joined by Sami Zayn against the New Bloodline at the PPV, with another member of each team yet to be revealed. The road to the OG Bloodline’s reunion has had some bumps in the road, and Dreamer spoke on Busted Open Radio how much he’s enjoying the nuances. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Sami Zayn’s role in the story: “They’ve been teasing that Sami Zayn is gonna be with Solo. I love, love, love that Roman Reigns kinda said that he didn’t need Sami Zayn.”

On the potential fifth member of the teams: “I love how they explored the options, and guys, there’s dissension man, right?… Is it going to be Cody? Because if Cody teams up with them, that would piss off The Rock, and then Rock of course would join Solo and his group.”