Tommy Dreamer Evaluates Erick Rowan’s Role in the Wyatt Sick6

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW Superstar Tommy Dreamer evaluated individual members of The Wyatt Sick6, such as Erick Rowan. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Erick Rowan: “Rowan has the most compelling [story]. When you stack these stories up, because hey, you know, I in the lowest time of my life — and I like Rowan, I think he was completely misused. I’ve wrestled him, he is so, so good. And giant, and agile. Quiet.”

On how Rowan’s storyline might play out: “This guy lost two really, really close people in his life; also, he’s unemployed. You want to b***h about, you know, not being used properly? ‘I was unemployed.’ So, there’s that. So, I just feel like your biggest, heaviest story is ‘You’re all going through this while you’re getting a steady paycheck,’ all this stuff. ‘I don’t know where my next paycheck is coming from.'”

His thoughts on Joe Gacy in the Wyatt Sick6: “Joe Gacy: we saw his development within ‘NXT’ and him carrying a faction that wasn’t a top faction. I also — with Dexter Lumis — I don’t want to hear him talk, I like the fact that he was quiet, I like the fact that he didn’t talk.”