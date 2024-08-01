– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer weighed in on Tony Khan meeting Shane McMahon, per a recent photo that surfaced online this week. Below are some highlights of his thoughts (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Tony Khan meeting Shane McMahon: “From the picture is all I can go from, I don’t think [much of it]. Shane McMahon, for his business acumen, would be an amazing addition to AEW. Shane McMahon was the leader and forefront for wwe.com and, you know, really helped push the internet to WWE when the internet wasn’t a thing. Shane McMahon is a businessman, Shane McMahon is an asset to any company he works for, and I’m not talking about Shane McMahon the character, I’m talking about Shane McMahon, the businessman.”

On what their meeting was about: “Do I think they were having lunch together? Possibly lunch. There’s lunch meetings, breakfast meetings, dinner meetings, just meetings [to] getting to know you or I’ve had meetings with people and if it went absolutely nowhere, [you say] ‘Hey, thank you.’ You also don’t know what it could be about.”