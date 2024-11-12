– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer recapped last week’s special episode of WWE NXT that was held at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Multiple ECW alums were featured during the show, including The Dudley Boyz, Rob Van Dam, and Nunzio. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on ECW veterans he would’ve loved to have seen last week: “Would’ve loved to see The Sandman, would’ve loved to see myself, would’ve loved to see Paul Heyman maybe do something for the crowd. I thought the spacing of the show was great.”

His thoughts on Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland: “I thought that match was excellent. They really try to make sense of a nonsensical business…At the end of the day, nobody cares because if you watch that show, the audience was on their feet throughout almost everything.”