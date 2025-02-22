– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer explained the intangible factors that set Jey Uso apart as a top babyface as he heads in for another world title clash with Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on the intangibles that set Jey Uso apart from Jimmy Uso: “They talk the same, they walk the same, they work the same but how come one is different? It’s just Jey has these little intangibles; I’m not saying that Jimmy doesn’t, because together they’re perfect, but right now, we’re going with the one. When Jimmy was the heel? He had it.”

His thoughts on how over Jey Uso became as a babyface: “[Jey] has been in the WWE for 15 years; both of them have been there for so long! To get over at that level? And yes, it is a big switch.”

His thoughts on Jey Uso vs. Gunther: “I cannot see him not winning the title from Gunther. I’ve known him since he’s a little kid. I’ve wrestled Rikishi, I’ve known Rikishi a lot of years. … I see it all the time and it’s just like ‘Man, I wish this person could just get it!’ and then once they do, it’s like off to the races.”

Jey Uso will once again face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 41 in April. WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Both nights will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and stream on Netflix internationally.