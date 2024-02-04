– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former ECW and WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer showed his support for AEW reinstating the rankings system. He said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I like them [the rankings]. It’s an easier way to have men and women fight for a purpose if you’re looking at just straight-up wins and losses.”

AEW recently restarted the rankings system for the first time since September 2022 last week.