wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer Explains Why He Likes AEW Reinstating the Rankings Systems
February 4, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former ECW and WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer showed his support for AEW reinstating the rankings system. He said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I like them [the rankings]. It’s an easier way to have men and women fight for a purpose if you’re looking at just straight-up wins and losses.”
AEW recently restarted the rankings system for the first time since September 2022 last week.
More Trending Stories
- Friday’s The Rock – Roman Reigns Confrontation Gets Record Number of Youtube Dislikes
- More On Backstage Reaction to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Not Happening at Wrestlemania, When Cody Knew, More
- Torrie Wilson Was Uncomfortable During WWE Bikini Contests, Says Vince McMahon Wanted Her To Do a PPV Video
- Note on Brock Lesnar’s Future in WWE, Most of His Merchandise Discounted