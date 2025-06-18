– On Busted Open After Dark, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer discussed Liv Morgan suffering a dislocated shoulder injury during her match with Kairi Sane earlier this week on Monday Night Raw. Dreamer noted that Morgan should not miss time as an on-air character due to her shoulder. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on how Morgan’s shoulder can play into her current storyline: “She does not need to miss time as an on air character because of all the stuff that the Judgement Day does behind the scenes. You can play this into your storyline, you can use this injury to get her sympathy, as well as, you know, hey, timeline wise, now you have to address the Women’s Tag Team Championship.”

On how WWE could play things with the current Liv Morgan storyline: “They planted seeds earlier with her and Raquel. I don’t think they’re going to be splitting that crew up, but a whole lot of stuff with Liv, Raquel, Roxanne Perez, all these things, and why it’s also key to be able to cut such great promos and have that other ‘it’ factor, because if you want, she can still, as long as she’s [good with it].”

As noted, the severity of Liv Morgan’s shoulder dislocation is unknown, along with how long the injury might keep her away from in-ring activity.