– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer discussed Bron Breakker forging an alliance with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins last Monday on WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Paul Heyman’s character: “If you understand what Paul Heyman is, Paul Heyman is the fish that attaches himself to the Great White, he is the fish that attaches himself to the whale. He needs to — for his life existence to continue, for him to live, because that thing that sticks to the shark, or the whale, when the whale eats, that thing eats the fish; and that’s Paul.”

On Paul Heyman aligning with Bron Breakker: “And Paul realizes that Bron Breakker is the future of WWE. We’ve all seen it since Bron came up. As long as Bron stays healthy and gets the right people in his ears, Bron will be a megastar for years to come. That is where Paul’s bread will be buttered until Paul wants to retire.”