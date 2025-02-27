– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer expressed his criticism of The Rock and Cody Rhodes’ segment last Friday on WWE SmackDown, along with The Rock’s revelation that he and Cody shared a drink after the segment. Tommy Dreamer said on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com), “It goes against all my fundamental knowledge about this industry.”

When co-host Dave LaGreca pointed out The Rock’s recent comments being like a magician explaining his trick, Dreamer responded, “There could be a definitive moment where people say, ‘Where did we go wrong?’ That could be it.”

Both Cody Rhodes and The Rock are scheduled to appear at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto on Saturday, March 1, where The Rock is expected to receive Cody Rhodes’ answer. The Rock said he wants Cody Rhodes to represent him as his “champion” and that he wants Cody Rhodes’ soul.

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is being held at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.