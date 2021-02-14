wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer Dislocates Finger At Impact Wrestling No Surrender, Pops It Back In Place During Match
During Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling No Surrender PPV, Tommy Dreamer dislocated his finger during his match against Rich Swann. The ref called a doctor out to look at Dreamer’s finger, and after being looked at, Dreamer popped the finger back in place.
Check out footage of the incident below.
.@THETOMMYDREAMER JUST POPPED HIS FINGER BACK IN PLACE! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/nwJ4fZEQTM
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 14, 2021
