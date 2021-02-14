wrestling / News

Tommy Dreamer Dislocates Finger At Impact Wrestling No Surrender, Pops It Back In Place During Match

February 14, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
During Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling No Surrender PPV, Tommy Dreamer dislocated his finger during his match against Rich Swann. The ref called a doctor out to look at Dreamer’s finger, and after being looked at, Dreamer popped the finger back in place.

