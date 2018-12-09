Tommy Dreamer Gives Update on Big Cass After Collapse

– Tommy Dreamer posted to Twitter to give an update on Big Cass after the WWE alumnus collapsed during last night’s House of Hardcore show. As you can see below, Dreamer said that he has spoken with Cass and he’s “doing well.”

Cass was hospitalized before his scheduled appearance on the show when he collapsed. PWInsider reports that Cass was coherent and speaking with House of Hardcore officials by the time the ambulance arrived.