As previously reported, Goldberg expressed his frustration in a recent interview over his retirement match at last week’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, saying he was ‘pissed off’ about the lackluster buildup. He also criticized WWE for cutting off his speech just twenty seconds in. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dreamer defended WWE for what happened, noting he didn’t think cutting off the promo was intentional. He also praised the presentation of the match as a whole.

He said: “I think WWE did a great job of paying homage to the character of Goldberg for having Doug Dellinger knock on the door, having his son, all his friends that helped him in WCW. Chucky Z is there. Everybody does the walk. It’s your final walk to the ring, but you’re surrounded by people that love you. And then at the end, he has all of his family and friends in the ring. If WWE wanted to mess with you, they wouldn’t have done it in the beginning or even allowed your friends in the ring … what I’m just trying to say is I don’t think they did it purposely, and it was just because of time.“