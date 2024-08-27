Tommy Dreamer On How Sid Vicious Reminded Him Of CM Punk

Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on Sid Vicious following the latter’s passing on Tuesday, comparing him to CM Punk in certain aspects. Sid passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63, and Dreamer talked about Sid on Busted Open Radio.

“I kind of have to compare him to, not the intensity or the promo skills, but at the time, he reminds me of what CM Punk was,” Dreamer said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Wherever [CM Punk] goes, he has this cloud of controversy as well as he’s got the intangibles, the ‘it factors’, all those things, the look, has this aura about him.”

He continued, “Sid was really, when he came back like that, he became the … he was the bad guy that you liked, or sometimes we would call them ‘tweeners’ … Sid was the first guy that when he was the bad guy, that when he dropped to the knee and he asked for the adulation instead of the boos, the people would give him cheers.”