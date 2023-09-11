Tommy Dreamer Praises Impact Wrestling’s Backstage Crew, Says It’s a ‘Team Atmosphere’

Tommy Dreamer took some time to praise the crew at Impact Wrestling, noting the backstage talent do as much as the on-screen stars. Dreamer, who won the Impact Digital Media Championship at Victory Road, spoke with Under the Ring and talked about how the backstage crew understand what they need to do in part because they’re wrestlers themselves.

“You have a lot of hard-working men and women behind the scenes as well,” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s wrestlers running a wrestling company, and it’s from different aspects of the industry. That’s a big key because everybody who’s helping behind the scenes gets it. You get the wrestlers’ point of view and yes, you want more, or you understand the trials and tribulations of travel or any other thing that pops up that a lot of people, or in a corporate world, they don’t understand those things.”

He continued, “Everybody having something on the show, a storyline, I think is always key or contributing to your show. I look at it very much as a team atmosphere.”