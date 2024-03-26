– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed his relationship with former ECW co-founder Paul Heyman and who should induct Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame next month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Heyman: “Me and Paul were married for seven years. Creatively, I never matched anybody like him. Loved every experience I ever had. But when I say we were married, we also then got divorced. And that divorce, it’s never gonna be the same. We did have a child together, and that was called ECW.”

ON if he should induct Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame: “They have other people who work in WWE. And they have people who’ve had bigger success in the WWE. CM Punk inducting Paul Heyman works. Steve Austin inducting Paul Heyman works. Does Tommy Dreamer work? Absolutely. [But] you have everyone in-house already, why do you need this other person who doesn’t work there?”

On how happy he is for Heyman: “Paul did everything for me. Paul changed the wrestling industry … couldn’t be happier for the guy.”

Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, April 5 during the Class of 2024 induction ceremony following WWE SmackDown. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.