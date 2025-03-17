Tommy Dreamer Says Je’Von Evans Reminds Him Of Leon Slater

Tommy Dreamer sees a lot of potential in Je’Von Evans, comparing him to TNA’s Leon Slater. Dreamer spoke on Busted Open Radio recently about Evans, noting that he would love to see The Hardys battle a combined team of Slater and Evans.

"You know, it's funny at that age, and you know, you're talking about Matt and Jeff?," Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). ":I have a dream match that I'd love to see him in, and then also a tag: [Slater] and Je'Von Evans. I think the two of them – like, I look at them and I'm like we [TNA] have our guy, and that's Leon Slater, and NXT has Je'Von Evans."

He continued, “Both these guys are gonna be main eventers in their brands and I’m very, very happy to see the future with those two guys.”

Evans faced Ethan Page in a Street Fight at NXT Roadblock last week, picking up the win before being attacked by the mystery group of WWE Performance Center recruits.