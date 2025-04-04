Tommy Dreamer Doesn’t Expect John Cena To Retire Right Away If He Wins At WrestleMania

John Cena has vowed to “ruin wrestling” by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship and then retiring, something Tommy Dreamer doesn’t expect to happen. Cena made the comments on last week’s episode of WWE Raw, and Dreamer shared his thoughts on the promo on Busted Open Radio. You can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the notion that Cena will retire if he wins the title at WrestleMania: “They already gave us dates [for] John Cena. So if John Cena wins, he’s not gonna make those dates? … We do have him until the end of the year. … We always say, ‘Dotting the I’s, crossing the T’s.’ These are things you’ve got to think of.”

On the logistical issues with that notion: “Ruining wrestling, that’s what he will do if he wins the title and no-shows all those events,” Dreamer continued. “You would technically have to offer refunds. Anyway, I don’t think this is going to happen.”