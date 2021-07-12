wrestling / News
Various News: Tommy Dreamer Jokes He’s Deonna Purrazzo’s Slammiversary Opponent, Eric Redbeard Gets Acting Role
– There’s a lot of speculation on who Deonna Purrazzo’s opponent for Slammiversary will be, and Tommy Dreamer is (jokingly) throwing his hat into the mix. As previously noted, Purrazzo is set to face a mystery opponent for her Impact Knockouts Championship and Dreamer took to Twitter to respond to a post from Purrazzo asking for “hints” as to who she may have to prepare against.
Dreamer joked, “Hint @DeonnaPurrazzo Has anyone ever seen me w/my hair down?” That prompted Deonna to play along, as you can see below:
Give me all the hints… 👀 #Slammiversary https://t.co/xSwSxGEpPq
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 11, 2021
ITS YOU @THETOMMYDREAMER????? 👀👀👀 #Slammiversary https://t.co/rhFC24ULP3
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 11, 2021
– Erick Redbeard has a new non-wrestling gig, as he’s acting in a new TV series. The NWI Times reports that the former Erick Rowan is appearing in The Home, a series that began filming last week in Richmond, Kentucky.
The series is set in Indiana and is a comedy set in an assisted living facility. Redbeard plays a janitor in the show, which also stars
Alysia Joy Powell (Judas and the Black Messiah, Orange is the New Black), soap actress Jennifer Gareus, Chad Morgan (The Purge: Anarchy), Broadway actor Storm Lever, Tamara Clatterbuck, Paul Vato, Jay Towns, and Julian Griffith. The show does not yet have a distribution deal locked down but creator Darren Zancan says he hopes the show gets picked up.
