Tommy Dreamer Credits Josh Alexander’s Impact Work, Weighs In On His Injury

Tommy Dreamer says that Josh Alexander was a big part of helping re-establish Impact Wrestling, and recently weighed in on Alexander’s work and injury. Dreamer appeared on Ad Free Shows and during the appearance he talked about how big a part of Impact Alexander has been, including his nearly year-long World Title reign before he had to vacate the title due to injury. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Alexander’s work in Impact: “If you think about the greatness of Josh Alexander, besides his unprecedented title run, there’s an old saying in wrestling – get one person over and then another person will follow. This year alone, from Hard to Kill… we’re coming up on April, four of their shows have all sold out. And they’ve all been advertised [with] really two main stories, a Josh Alexander story and a Mickie James story.”

On Alexander’s injury: “It sucks that this happened for him because he would have just kept on rolling. The business that they’re doing is different, but Roman Reigns [is coming up on] 1,000 days [and] I don’t know who could’ve beaten Josh Alexander. A tricep injury is the one that beat Josh Alexander.”