– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer praised WWE’s handling of the opening Raw segment with Gunther and Randy Orton, where Orton challenged Gunther for the title at Bash in Berlin. Dreamer noted how the finish from their match at King of the Ring was able to justify the setup for the title bout. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Randy Orton challenging Gunther on WWE Raw: “We have not seen Randy Orton in a while. The best part of the ‘why,’ they acknowledged the past. … Randy Orton can strike at any time but what Randy also said was, ‘I was you before you were you.”

On how WWE justified making the matchup: “Triple H had to basically say the referee messed up. In the world of professional wrestling we can make good on anything and that’s what they did.”

Gunther defends the World Heavyweight Title against Randy Orton later this month at WWE Bash in Berlin. The event will be held at Berlin’s Uber Arena in Gunther’s home country of Germany. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.