Tommy Dreamer On Kazuchika Okada in AEW So Far, How Fans Have Reacted

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on Kazuchika Okada in AEW so far and how the fans have reacted to him.

He said: “But I tell this to everybody, we are in the reaction business. If they’re going to boo him at certain times and he is working like a heel, it’s not like he’s working like a babyface, and I love all the stuff that the Bucks are doing with him behind the scenes. He’s getting reactions.”

When Okada’s match with Eddie Kingston on last Wednesday’s Dynamite was mentioned, Dreamer added: “He’s new to the company, but it really did kick off that ‘man this guy is special,’ and that Japanese strong style match that Eddie grew up loving and has really encouraged into his own act and persona. But, he’s wrestling one of the best from New Japan, and it really did what we are taking about, set someone up. It set Okada up as a star.“