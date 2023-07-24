wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer Says Wes Lee’s Title Loss To Dominik Will Gain NXT More Heat & Recognition
Speaking on a recent Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer came out in support of the NXT booking choice that saw Wes Lee’s North American Championship title end up in Dominik Mysterio’s hands (per Wrestling Inc). Dreamer explained that Lee’s possession of the belt has given the title more traction and standing and that the unexpected loss provides a lasting impact to draw the audience back to NXT going forward. You can find a few highlights from Dreamer on the topic and listen to the latest episode below.
On the shock of Lee’s defeat: “I too enjoyed the gasp when it [the loss] happened. I thought people were thinking he would kick out… This was a shock. They showed that woman’s face and she was like, ‘No.’ There was people with their hands on their heads like, ‘I can’t believe I’m seeing this.'”
On why the outcome is in NXT’s best interest: “I think it was a great decision for him to be the champion, ’cause it’s going to get even more heat and it’s going to get even more recognition for a brand that’s awesome. And that brand is NXT.”
