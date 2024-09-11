– On Busted Open After Dark, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer assessed this week’s WWE Raw, noting the show had a different feel to it. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on how exciting WWE Raw felt this week: “Raw has this different feel to it man. It really is exciting. It’s like they’re making you a part of the event, and you’re listening to the crowd as well as the announcers are talking to the crowd. Normally they just sit at the desk, and if you’ve ever been to a live taping, you don’t hear what they’re saying. But they’re patching you into everything that’s currently going on within your television show.”

His thoughts on the opening segment: “And that opening segment…that opening segment made me feel like I was part of that live show. It made me feel like I was part of that action. Cause you could see everybody reacting to it. It just had a completely different flow to it. As a person who has done something like that, again, it is hard to do. But it makes you feel like you’re part of the event, and WWE’s putting on events.”

On Gunther’s segment with Bret Hart: “What does a great heel have to do? A great heel really has to put it on himself. And [for GUNTHER] to say that he [Bret] is the second best of all time? Pure brilliance. He built him up, like I said, ‘Wrestlers in the back all respected you, including myself, until I walked a mile in your shoes Bret.’ And I know I’m better than you. The only way that segment could’ve’ ended better, in my opinion, was if GUNTHER chopped the crap out of Bret Hart. And I know that’s not going to happen.”

On Gunther calling Goldberg his favorite wrestler: “I could not believe the line where he said his favorite wrestler was Goldberg. I seriously…I was shocked that they went there, and it takes a lot to shock me.”