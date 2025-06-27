Tommy Dreamer Enjoyed Little Details On Opening Segment On AEW Dynamite

Tommy Dreamer says he appreciated the small details in the opening segment on AEW Dynamite. The segment saw The Young Bucks come out and use their EVP power to move Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland’s tag team match to the top of the show, and Dreamer said on Busted Open After Dark that he enjoyed the little things that sold how the Bucks moving the match up affected Ospreay’s preparation.

“They change the order because it’s supposed to be last, now it’s going to be first,” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “This match is happening now. They hit Will Ospreay’s music and detail, he comes out. “Even better detail, our announcers [say] he doesn’t have his boots laced. His kick pad is still up.”

He continued, “His wrist tape is not taped. He rushes to the ring because, like I said, that’s every wrestler’s nightmare, and you saw it unfold on AEW television. Then here comes Swerve. He’s got a nice tie with the Seattle area as well. He was kind of sort of ready. Didn’t have his jacket on, I believe.”

Ospreay and Strickland defeated Blake Christian and Lee Johnson in the match and then challenged the Bucks to a match at AEW All In, with the Bucks putting their EVP power on the line.