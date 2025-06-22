Tommy Dreamer Says Liv Morgan Can’t Rush Coming Back From Injury

Tommy Dreamer is glad WWE has changed how they handle injured talent, using Liv Morgan’s injury as an example. Morgan is out of action after undergoing surgery for the shoulder injury she suffered in her match against Kairi Sane on last week’s Raw. Dreamer spoke on Busted Open After Dark about how WWE has changed from his day when talent were told to work hurt.

“My generation is much different [than] this generation,” Dreamer said (per Wre4stling Inc). “We had to go to work, we were not told no, and it’s for the betterment of the performer, which WWE right on the spot, they have again continued to do right away, they stopped the match.”

He added regarding Morgan’s inju8ry and recovery, “We offer nothing but support. It’s going to be a long, painful recovery…that’s why she can’t rush coming back.”

Morgan is the current co-holder of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and WWE reportedly has plans in place that do not involve the titles being vacated.