– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW Superstar Tommy Dreamer compared the current WWE angle with Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan to the pairing of Eddie Guerrero and Chyna some decades ago in WWE. Tommy Dreamer said on the angle (via WrestlingInc.com), “Do you remember the time where Eddie Guerrero had to explain to Chyna — and he’s like, ‘Mamacita! Mamacita! Mami!’ And he’s chasing her down the hall because Chyna thought he was cheating on [her]. I’m like, ‘Holy crap, they have the same exact scenario they can eventually do.'”

As noted, Liv Morgan kissed Dominik Mysterio to close out last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw.