Tommy Dreamer Thinks That Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez Were the MVPs of Wrestlemania 41 Weekend

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer praised Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for their work during Wrestlemania 41 and said they were the MVPs of the entire weekend. Morgan and Rodriguez teamed up in a losing effort against Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria on night two for the Women’s tag team titles, only to win them back the next night.

Dreamer said: “My MVPs of the entire WrestleMania weekend — and especially one, Liv Morgan has been the MVP all year — you think about Liv and Raquel. They had an excellent match at WrestleMania, lost their titles, the next night on Monday Night Raw, they regain their titles in a hard, fast-moving match. Then on NXT, they retain their titles against Tatum [Paxley] and Gigi [Dolin]. Those women have been crushing it and working their asses off.“