wrestling / News

Tommy Dreamer Thinks Logan Paul Will Main Event Wrestlemania

March 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Logan Paul WWE Smackdown 2-28-25 Image Credit: WWE

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer said that he believes Logan Paul is destined for great things in WWE, including the main event of Wrestlemania.

He said: “I think Logan Paul will main event WrestleMania. I also think Logan Paul will be the WWE Champion, but I don’t think he’s just there yet.

