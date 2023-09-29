Tommy Dreamer Looks Back At His Suspenders Look In ECW

Tommy Dreamer has had a number of ring gear styles throughout his career, and he recently looked back at the suspenders that he wore in ECW. Dreamer was a guest on Hornswoggle’s Small Talk podcast and defended the look, which he rocked during his earlier days in the former company.

“I fully support the suspender look,” Dreamer said (per Fightful). “That would be my best look. I used to be a topless waiter at an all-male revue. I was a topless waiter at like Chippendales. Now they’re paying me to put my clothes on. Longer story short, Sandman was a legit Chippendales dancer. I was a bouncer. There was an all-male revue and my friend was like, ‘You’re a good looking guy, you can make a lot of money.’ I was supporting the wrestling habit, trying to do whatever I could to make it. I had a great body.”

He concluded, “Women used to pay me money to look at my boobies and flex for them. Now all I have to do is jump and they can look at them move.”