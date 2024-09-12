– On Busted Open After Dark, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer discussed Natalya making her in-ring return last Monday on WWE Raw in Calgary. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Natalya’s WWE return on Raw: “I was so, so happy for her. I love Natty Neidhart. I love seeing her on my television show. She goes out there, she looks amazing, her work is amazing. I was fortunate enough to see Natty when I was down in Tampa and TNA went down there and just talking to her because I’ve known Natty.”

On helping Natalya get into WWE: “I was kind of an integral part of Natty and being in the WWE, and also seeing her tag with Zelina Vega, another one of my people, just really, really made me feel good because Natty deserves all the flowers that Natty gets. And to do it in her hometown, she’s such a proud professional wrestler. She’s so proud of her family heritage.”

On last Monday’s WWE Raw, Natalya, Zelina Vega, and Lyra Valkyria picked up a win over The Fusion Collective in a six-woman tag team match.