Tommy Dreamer Praises Mercedes Mone’s Work For NJPW & STARDOM, Says She’s a Draw

Tommy Dreamer is impressed with the work Mercedes Mone is doing in NJPW and STARDOM, saying that she is a “proven draw” helping the companies. Dreamer spoke on Busted Open Radio following Mone’s match at STARDOM All Star Queendom and post-show presser, taking about Mone’s work in both. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc):

On Mone’s work in the press conference:,/b> “It’s a little different because it’s a press conference, and in Japan, it’s a lot different than a live promo. I liked the fact that she spoke about still being in The Mandalorian and the fact that she’s still rich. If I could steal a line from real-life … Andrew Martin, aka Test [said]: ‘Cause I’m rich, b**ch.’ He would use that line all the time and follow it up with, ‘Because you’re a jobber.'”

On Mone teasing the idea of Snoop Dogg appearing with her at a Tokyo Dome show: “That would be amazing for that audience. I thought Snoop did an amazing job at WrestleMania, especially his [people’s] elbow, which was so Snoop-esque.”

On Mone’s star power for NJPW and STARDOM: “I know Mercedes has done good business for Stardom and New Japan, and she’ll continue to do good business for how long she wants to be there.”