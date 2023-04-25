wrestling / News

Tommy Dreamer Praises Mercedes Mone’s Work For NJPW & STARDOM, Says She’s a Draw

April 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mercedes Mone NJPW Image Credit: NJPW

Tommy Dreamer is impressed with the work Mercedes Mone is doing in NJPW and STARDOM, saying that she is a “proven draw” helping the companies. Dreamer spoke on Busted Open Radio following Mone’s match at STARDOM All Star Queendom and post-show presser, taking about Mone’s work in both. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc):

On Mone’s work in the press conference:,/b> “It’s a little different because it’s a press conference, and in Japan, it’s a lot different than a live promo. I liked the fact that she spoke about still being in The Mandalorian and the fact that she’s still rich. If I could steal a line from real-life … Andrew Martin, aka Test [said]: ‘Cause I’m rich, b**ch.’ He would use that line all the time and follow it up with, ‘Because you’re a jobber.'”

On Mone teasing the idea of Snoop Dogg appearing with her at a Tokyo Dome show: “That would be amazing for that audience. I thought Snoop did an amazing job at WrestleMania, especially his [people’s] elbow, which was so Snoop-esque.”

On Mone’s star power for NJPW and STARDOM: “I know Mercedes has done good business for Stardom and New Japan, and she’ll continue to do good business for how long she wants to be there.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mercedes Mone, NJPW, STARDOM, Tommy Dreamer, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading